Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Study: Experimental Alzheimer’s drug slows decline

Experimental Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive declines in large trial, drugmaker Eli Lilly says.
Experimental Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive declines in large trial, drugmaker Eli Lilly says.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly says it has made a major breakthrough in treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and is planning to submit its drug for the Food and Drug Administration’s approval next month.

In a clinical trial, the company’s medicine Donanemab found progression of the disease slowed by 35% over the course of 18 months.

The drug is an antibody that is injected into the blood.

It travels to the brain and finds and binds plaques linked to Alzheimer’s.

The body’s own immune system then clears away the plaque.

According to Eli Lilly, about half of the patients achieved plaque clearance after one year and 72% achieved it in 18 months.

Eli Lilly did report some side effects, and three people died during the trial.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Paige
CrossFit gym owner’s wife turns him in over alleged sex with teen
Suspected scammers inside Dollar General.
Scam victim tricked into leaving $55K in a box outside Dollar General
Augusta Fire Department
62-year-old man dies in house fire on Flowing Wells Road
What if you encounter a snake and you’re afraid?
As snake season ramps up, here’s what you need to know
The new Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers location in North Augusta has opened at 505 E....
Freddy’s Frozen Custard opens in North Augusta

Latest News

Alden Lord
Man accused of impersonating a Columbia County police officer
The father of Serbian schoolgirl shares a harrowing account of trying to reach his daughter on...
AUDIO: Father says daughter hid under desk in Serbian school shooting
This photo provided by Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a...
Walmart employee fatally shoots customer in Florida, investigators say
William Young, Indianapolis Metro Police public information officer, discusses the response to...
'All hands on deck' when child taken, public information officer says
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers speaks to the media during a news conference announcing...
Sheriff: Wife of suspected Texas gunman has been arrested