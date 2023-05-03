Submit Photos/Videos
Man accused of impersonating a Columbia County police officer

Alden Lord
Alden Lord(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after allegedly impersonating a police officer, according to authorities.

Authorities say on Sunday, deputies arrived at a Neighborhood Walmart located at 300 South Belair Road in reference to an incident of a man impersonating a police officer.

MORE | CrossFit gym owner’s wife turns him in over alleged sex with teen

The man who reported the incident told deputies he was parked in front of the Walmart when a vehicle that looked like a police car pulled up right behind him and played a loud siren, deputies say. The man told deputies it startled him and he thought it was a police officer.

The man told deputies he immediately moved his car to a parking spot, deputies say. After parking the man watched the impersonator park and the subject exited to then enter the building. The man then called 911, concerned that the subject was not a police officer.

The subject, Alden Lord, 39, exited the business where deputies confirmed with him it was his vehicle, according to authorities. Lord admitted using the siren and using it in place of his nonfunctioning horn.

MORE | Suspect captured in Augusta 13-year-old’s murder

Lord told deputies he had bought the vehicle off of Facebook Marketplace and thought it was sufficiently marked as not being an in-service police car, deputies say.

Deputies read Lord the statute for impersonating a police officer and he indicated that he might be in trouble, deputies say.

According to authorities, Lord told deputies, “I like driving it because no one pulls out in front of me while I’m driving it.”

Lord was booked on Monday and charged with impersonating a public officer or employee, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

