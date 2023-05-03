Submit Photos/Videos
Kemp signs bill named for 4-year-old drowning victim

Teaching your children how to swim could help save their life sometime in the years to come.
By Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed off on Izzy’s Law on Wednesday.

Izzy Scott’s family lost him to a drowning last year during his second swimming lesson.

They’ve been pushing state lawmakers to create safety guidelines for private lessons and teachers.

The official signing ceremony was Wednesday.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Max Burns, R-Sylvania, was proposed in honor of 4-year-old Izzy, who drowned on his second day of swimming lessons at a private pool in Burke County.

READ THE LEGISLATION:

Izzy’s instructor, Lexie Tenhuisen, was arrested and charged in January with involuntary manslaughter. But before those charges, the case went from the hands of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office to the district attorney, to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and then back to the district attorney.

Izzy’s Law requires the Georgia Department of Public Health to develop a widely accessible and downloadable safety plan for aquatic activities based on the standards for nationally accredited swim instructors.

Specifically, Izzy’s Law will require that each swim instructor has a safety plan including but not limited to:

  • A necessary student-to-instructor ratio.
  • Presence of a secondary supervisor to assist in the safety of all swimmers
  • Allowing all parents and guardians to be present at private swim lessons

