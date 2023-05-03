Submit Photos/Videos
James Brown Get Down kicks off this weekend

James Brown mural in downtown Augusta
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday marks 90 years since James Brown was born.

The American musician’s name is hard to avoid if you live in Augusta and the surrounding area because of his impact.

“What’s cool about Mr. Bown is that he was a worldwide figure. One of the most important people is the artist when you are talking about modern music. And for him to be from Augusta, it just makes it special. We celebrate him and his accomplishments with music and pop culture in general,” said Coco Rubio, owner of Alma Presents.

On May 6, the James Brown Get Down kicks off at 3 p.m. There will be free music, activities, and more in the parking lot of the Augusta Museum of History.

