Georgia Cancer Center mobile lab visits AR Johnson students

Markowitz says the Georgia Cancer Center plans to bring its new mobile lab to classrooms across the area.
By Will Volk
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Earlier this year the Georgia Cancer Center started its mobile lab program.

It brings science to students. Now some students from AR Johnson Magnet School are learning more about cancer and how it develops. We stopped by to learn more.

“We have all this equipment that we bring with us. Schools don’t usually have this kind of equipment. It’s the same kinds of things we use in our research labs over at the cancer center,” said Rhea-Beth Markowitz, director of grant development at the Georgia Cancer Center.

Markowitz says the Georgia Cancer Center plans to bring its new mobile lab to classrooms across the area.

Brandi Harris is a health care science teacher. She said, “We don’t have some of this equipment here at the school, so it introduces them to things like that.”

Harris says the cancer center offered to bring its lab to her class. AR Johnson is one of the first schools in our area to experience this.

“We love bringing folks in from the community and providing these activities for our kids to enhance their learning,” she said.

Markowitz wants students to fall in love with this career field. She says they don’t even have to leave town to pursue it.

“They could spend their whole careers here in Augusta if they want,” she said.

Students are working with real samples in the mobile lab.

“They’re getting a hands-on research experience,” said Markowitz.

Markowitz hopes one day they’ll be doing the same thing in the real lab. The Georgia Cancer Center plans to bring its mobile lab to one or two schools each month starting next school year.

