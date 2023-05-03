Submit Photos/Videos
Despite property compromise, Grimaud Place neighbors are upset

This looked to be a compromise, but neighbors are still unhappy.
By Nick Viland
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People who live in a Columbia County neighborhood are upset with a compromise by the county over rezoning.

They wanted to keep the area around a radio station from expanding with even more businesses and traffic.

Here’s what some neighbors in Grimaud Place had to say at the commissions meeting.

Columbia County further restricted the uses of a property in the Grimaud Place neighborhood leaving the property to stay the same but updating the code.

This looked to be a compromise, but neighbors are still unhappy.

“We’re still disappointed,” said Carla Wooten.

Originally, the owner of the radio station wanted to rezone the property so he could eventually allow up to 21 different types of businesses to set up shop. Commissioners said no.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The county rezoned the property for specific uses. Barinowski is limited to three businesses his family currently runs. He’s only allowed four nonfamily member employees, and no additional buildings can be added to the property.

Neighbors still think Mark Barinowski could’ve been restricted more.

Daryl Stewart said: “They say they boxed him in, but how big is the box?”

Neighbors are frustrated his property isn’t up to code, and cars come from his property through their neighborhood.

Commissioner Alison Vouch said: “There really wasn’t a perfect path to go down with tonight’s decision, but really tried to tighten it up and do the best we could to find a compromise.”

The county says he doesn’t have business licenses for his radio network, real estate company, or investment company, something else they say will have to change. Barinowski says he has licenses through Grovetown.

After limiting the uses, if Barinowski wants to do anything outside of the conditions, he would have to re-do this process all over again. Neighbors tell us if Barinowski tries to expand in the future, they would try to stop it.

During last week’s commission meeting, Barinowski told News 12 for a third time that he would not be commenting.

