Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Sunny skies and breezy mid - week. Dry outlook for the rest of the work week.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunshine continues today, but it will be another fairly breezy day. Cooler than average temperatures will continue with morning lows will be in the middle 40s and afternoon highs in the lower to middle 70s. A Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect until 6PM this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Dry weather continues Thursday, and winds will finally subside. Morning lows will be on the chilly side for Star Wars Day (May 4th) with morning lows in the middle 40s, afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

A few more clouds will show up Friday, but staying dry with highs in the upper 70s. Isolated showers will be possible Saturday as a weak disturbance moves through the region. High temperatures will be warmer this weekend and reach the low 80s. A few isolated showers are possible again Sunday, but don’t cancel any plans just yet.

