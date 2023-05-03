Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear this evening into tonight with calmer winds after sunset. Temperatures will be cool tonight and drop to the low 40s by early Thursday.

Dry weather continues Thursday - and winds will finally subside. Morning lows will be on the chilly side for Star Wars Day (May 4th) with morning lows in the low to middle 40s, afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday - but staying mostly dry with highs in the upper 70s. A few showers are possible later into Friday evening and Friday night. Winds will be variable generally less than 10 mph.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible Saturday as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Morning lows Saturday will be in the upper 50s and afternoon highs will be near 80. Winds will be out of the east/northeast between 5-10 mph.

Partly cloudy Sunday with a low chance for isolated showers. Morning lows will be mild near 60 and afternoon highs will be warmer in the low 80s.

Getting warmer next week with highs in the mid-80s Monday through Wednesday. Rain chances start to increase again next Tuesday into Wednesday. Keep it here for updates.

Staying mostly dry through Friday - but a few showers and storms are possible this weekend. (WRDW)

