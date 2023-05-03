Cashier, partner steal thousands from Evans Lowe’s deputies say

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Lowe’s cashier and his partner, who allegedly stole thousands worth of building material from Lowe’s according to authorities.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the Lowe’s in Evans located at 4305 Washington Road around 11 a.m. in reference to an ongoing theft at the store.

The asset protection employee at Lowe’s reported the crime, telling deputies the subject has stolen approximately $7,500 worth of building material since Sept. 2022, deputies say.

The employee told deputies that the subject, Thomas Kaszas, 46, would load approximately 20 bundles of shingles and nails on a cart where his partner, Patrick Linder, 31, would only charge him for half, deputies say.

He stated the two subjects would then meet at a different location, where Kaszas would pay Linder for half of the stolen products, according to officials.

The asset protection employee told officials that Lowe’s does wish to prosecute, officials say.

Kaszas was arrested on Thursday, and charged with larceny, theft by deception, according to jail records.

Linder was arrested on April 5 and charged with larceny, theft by taking, according to jail records.

