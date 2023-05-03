Submit Photos/Videos
Local nonprofit to host summer camp exploring STEM

Brown Girls Code, a nonprofit organization, has partnered up with Augusta's Information...
Brown Girls Code, a nonprofit organization, has partnered up with Augusta’s Information Technology Department to host the 2023 Cyber and Drone Summer Camp.(Pexels)
By Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Brown Girls Code, a nonprofit organization, has partnered up with Augusta’s Information Technology Department to host the 2023 Cyber and Drone Summer Camp.

As part of camp programming, students will explore cybersecurity, computer programming, and drone technology through hands-on activities using a culturally responsive approach to science, technology, engineering, and math.

Students will also learn more about careers in STEM and engage in several mindfulness practices that can be applied beyond camp. Each camp session will feature guest presenters from cyber backgrounds.

The camp consists of three sessions, with each session lasting four days. View a complete schedule below:

  • Session 1 - June 13 to 16
  • Session 2 - June 27 to 30
  • Session 3 - July 11 to 14

The camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Early drop-off will begin at 8 a.m. and late pick-up will end at 5:30 p.m.

Each session will be held at the Augusta Municipal Building located at 535 Telfair Street.

The camp is open to rising 6th, 7th, and 8th graders who reside in Richmond County. Space is limited to 24 total students per class. Students will be selected by a random process.

The camp is free to attend. T-shirts and snacks will also be provided for the students at no cost. However, students must bring their lunch. Registration is open from May 2 to 19. Parents will be notified by May 26 f their child was randomly selected.

To register and for more information, visit the website.

