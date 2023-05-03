Submit Photos/Videos
AU, Columbia County schools sign deal for dual enrollment

Augusta University and the Columbia County School District launched a program that promises to change how high school students get access to college.
By Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University and the Columbia County School District on Wednesday launched a dual enrollment agreement that promises to change how high school students get access to higher education.

Under the partnership, AU faculty members will teach college-level courses to students directly in their own high schools.

AU leaders say this will offer greater access than ever before.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Accessibility to higher education can often prove a challenge for students, but this partnership seeks to overcome that obstacle, said AU President Brooks A. Keel, PhD.

“We recognize that accessibility can too often be a barrier to higher education, and transportation can be a challenge for students, especially those who live far away from our campuses,” Keel said during a launch celebration Wednesday on teh AU campus. “That’s why we’re proud to say that with this partnership, we’re bringing our Augusta University faculty right to the students.”

Keel and Columbia County Superintendent Steve Flynt, EdD, signed the agreement in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Students in all Columbia County School District high schools can now apply and register for fall 2023 dual enrollment courses.

AU leaders say this will save them time and money as they get a head start on their future careers.

In addition to college courses, AU will offer information sessions, guidance and support to high school students.

“We see this initiative as a win for everyone involved, from students and their parents to all of us who are dedicated to furthering educational opportunities in our community,” Keel said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

