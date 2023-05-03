Sex case sends dark cloud over close-knit CrossFit community

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA’s close-knit CrossFit community is in shock as new details emerge about a local gym owner accused of molesting a 15-year-old customer.

There were few visitors Wednesday at the gym co-owned by Scott Paige, 36, of Evans. In fact, a neighbor said there hasn’t been anyone all week at the gym at 3865 Oak Drive in Martinez.

Over the course of several hours Wednesday, it appeared that equipment was being moved out. The roll-up doors were open and people seemed to be packing up. A car came up and picked up a few pieces of equipment.

Scott Paige, 36, operated the gym after parting ways about a year ago with CrossFit Augusta over differences on how to run the business.

Paige was arrested Monday after his wife turned him in, according to deputies.

She told deputies her husband had spent a lot of time with the teenage victim and often gave her rides to and from the gym.

Paige had admitted in January to having some relations with the teenager but said he was going to stop because he didn’t want to go to jail, the wife told deputies.

She confirmed things had escalated when she came home early Thursday and found a pregnancy test box and two used tests on their kitchen table – along with a pink stuffed animal and a carry-out box.

She confronted Paige, who tried to stop her from going into their bedroom, and she said he and the “other woman” had 10 minutes to get out, according to deputies.

The wife got in the car and drove down the street while Paige left. When she went back, she noticed the pregnancy tests were gone, according to deputies.

Later, she wife went to the restaurant where the carry-out food came from and showed the manager a photo of her husband and the girl, according to deputies. The manager confirmed Paige and the girl had been there, she told deputies.

Deputies ultimately found Paige and the girl at the house of her father, who knew Paige, according to deputies. Authorities told him to leave and not have contact with any of the family.

Deputies said they aren’t aware of any other victims coming forward, and they said the wife has not been charged for not reporting the relationship in January.

Paige was being held in Columbia County jail on a charge of child molestation, according to jail records.

