Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Writers Guild goes on strike, threatening Georgia’s film, TV industry

TV and film writers go on strike
By Bridget Spencer and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Television and movie writers declared late Monday that they will launch a strike for the first time in 15 years.

The Writers Guild of America said that its 11,500 unionized screenwriters will head to the picket lines Tuesday morning. Negotiations between studios and the writers, which began in March, failed to reach a new contract before the writers’ current deal expired just after midnight Tuesday. All script writing is to immediately cease, the guild informed its members.

This could have a massive ripple effect, depending on how long the strike persists. Writers are the ones behind what we watch, from stage plays to films and television, which is what’s being affected. Immediately, we are going to see late-night shows halted and reruns airing because those require writers to work up until the last minute.

Writers are reacting on social media. One tweet said, “Proud and grateful member of the writers guild. It is long past time writers were paid properly by the streamers.”

Pay has been a hot topic in negotiations. At issue is how writers are compensated in an industry where streaming has changed the rules of Hollywood economics. Writers say they aren’t being paid enough and how residuals are paid out needs to be redrawn.

This has a trickle-down effect, with studios and rental equipment businesses already feeling the effects.

“What’s frustrating is we just came off a great rebound from COVID year and momentum was moving forward, and something out of our control like this happens,” said Shawn Simon with EVS Rentals.

The governor’s office says Georgia’s film industry brought in $4.4 billion last year. This strike could affect that revenue if a deal isn’t reached soon.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Related Content

FILE - Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion...
Hollywood writers, slamming ‘gig economy,’ to go on strike

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Augusta lottery player wins $1.71 million Fantasy 5 jackpot
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Suspected scammers inside Dollar General.
Scam victim tricked into leaving $55K in a box outside Dollar General
Freddy's Storefront
Freddy’s Frozen Custard set to open in North Augusta
Johnathon Mathis
Richmond County deputy arrested over domestic incident

Latest News

Augusta Fire Department
Fire crews battle house fire on Flowing Wells Road
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for May 2
TV and film writers go on strike
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Murdaugh admits lies in new response to fraud lawsuit regarding housekeeper’s death