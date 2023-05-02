Woman accused in Waynesboro aggravated assault

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Waynesboro Police Department is searching for a woman accused of an aggravated assault and battery incident, authorities say.

According to authorities, Emily Johnson is described to be five feet and one inch, around 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on Johnson’s whereabouts or if you come in contact with the subject please call the Waynesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 706-554-8029 or dispatch at 706-554-8030. Callers will be kept anonymous if requested.

