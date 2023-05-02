Warrenville Elem. host event to prevent summer reading loss

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Warrenville Elementary hosted its annual Education Extravaganza to give parents resources to help prevent summer learning loss.

It’s a way for Warrenville parents to get involved with their children.

The school invited a guest author to come and speak to parents and kids about the importance of reading. Students also got to choose books to read over the summer.

Leaders with the school say their goal is to prevent learning loss over the summer and keep students reading on grade level. This event is designed to give students and their parents the materials they need to keep students on track.

“Over the summer, you can see regressions that impact the student. They might regress by a year to two years depending on their access to having materials,” said Principal Charlene Heard.

Literacy Coach Amber Adamas said: “We wanted to create an event to get the kids excited about reading, writing, and math over the summer, and we give them the tools to go home for the summer.”

School leaders say parents enjoy the program and get to learn about helping their kids keep education in mind during the summer months.

