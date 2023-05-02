Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

US Marshals Service still recovering from ransomware attack

The U.S. Marshals Service said ransomware affected one of its systems earlier this year.
The U.S. Marshals Service said ransomware affected one of its systems earlier this year.(Gray Media)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Marshals Service is working on updating a computer system hit by a ransomware attack earlier this year.

An agency spokesperson shared Monday that it will soon bring a new version of the system online with better security after, back in February, hackers hit a computer network used by the secretive marshals service unit known as the Technical Operations Group.

The group uses high-tech surveillance methods to track fugitives.

The agency said at the time that the affected computer system held “law enforcement sensitive information.”

The data included personal information of subjects of U.S. Marshals Service investigations and employees.

The U.S. Marshals Service said most critical tools related to the network “were restored within 30 days of the breach discovery.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Augusta lottery player wins $1.71 million Fantasy 5 jackpot
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Freddy's Storefront
Freddy’s Frozen Custard set to open in North Augusta
Suspected scammers inside Dollar General.
Scam victim tricked into leaving $55K in a box outside Dollar General
Johnathon Mathis
Richmond County deputy arrested over domestic incident

Latest News

A father and son were rescued after being swept away from shore.
WATCH: Father and son rescued after being swept from shore
A white Kia is seen slamming into a parked school bus.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into school bus, hurting several people
A father and son were rescued after being swept away from shore.
Father and son rescued after being swept from shore
A white Kia is seen slamming into a parked school bus.
Vehicle crashes into school bus, caught on camera