Tuesday Morning begins process of closing Augusta store

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Joining a growing list of retailers that have fallen on hard times, Tuesday Morning has begun the process of closing its stores in Augusta and elsewhere.

In addition to the store at 3241 Washington Road, all the rest of the retailer’s stores are closing.

During the liquidation sale, Augustans can save up to 30 percent off the lowest ticketed prices on a variety of home decor, toys, pet supplies luggage, beauty, crafts, seasonal decorations and more.

“Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support,” said Tuesday Morning in a Facebook post.

Tuesday Morning has been in business since 1974, offering name-brand home items at discounted prices.

It currently has 200 locations in 25 states. The retailer had 700 locations around three years ago. It doesn’t sell products online.

In addition to Augusta, the company has Georgia stores in Alpharetta, Brunswick, Macon, Peachtree City and Woodstock.

Gift cards will be honored until May 13 and any merchandise that was purchased before April 28 can be returned within 14 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond recently filed for bankruptcy and announced the closure of all its stores too.

