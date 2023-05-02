Teens rally, hear inspirational words at S.C. State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 1,500 high-school seniors on Tuesday visited the South Carolina State House for the College and Career Decision Day rally.

News 12′s Mikel Hannah-Harding was one of the emcees.

“Whatever you choose, just make the most out of your life,” the First Alert meteorologist told the teens. “Enjoy this moment being at high school graduation. ... This is a major milestone in your life.”

News 12's Mikel Hannah-Harding addresses high school seniors on May 2, 2023, at the South Carolina State House. (WIS)

The event began begin with a march down Main Street and ending with a celebration event on the State House steps.

Mirrored after National Signing Day and organized by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, this event recognizes and applauds students who are committing to higher education enrollment, beginning a training program, joining the military or entering the workforce.

College and university representatives from across the state, along with representatives from the business community, state government and local celebrities were there.

There were also games, entertainment, college and career resources, food trucks, and other activities.

Last year, about 1,100 students from 21 high schools attended the inaugural event.

Students were expected from about 30 schools this year for teh event, which wraped up around 12:30 p.m.

