Suspect arrested in shooting that injured 1 in Girard

GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has found the suspect who is in connection to an April 23 shooting just outside of Girard.

Makaya Ditron Anthony, 22, was arrested on Monday just after 5 p.m., according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that left one person injured with a gunshot wound on Saturday night.

At 9:27 p.m., the Burke County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of Claxton Road outside Girard in reference to gunshots.

Upon arrival, they found a 30-year-old male victim who had been shot one time and say they were transported to a local hospital.

As of 11 p.m. Saturday, the Burke County Criminal Investigations Division were still on the scene and actively investigating the incident.

Anthony was booked into the Burke County Detention Center on one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

