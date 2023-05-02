Street stripped of ex-Commissioner Sammie Sias’ name

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Federal convict and former Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias will no longer have a street named in his honor.

The Augusta Commission on Tuesday voted to rename Sammie Sias Way to Jamestown Lane, effective immediately.

The vote was 9-1, with Commissioner Bobby Williams as the sole “no” vote.

Sias was accused by a former employee of sexual misconduct, pocketing $10,000 of SPLOST funds, and mistreating children at the Jamestown Community Center – a center he was been long criticized for managing while serving as a commissioner.

Sias was found guilty in July 2022 after a four-day trial of destroying records in a federal investigation and then lying about it to federal investigators researching the case.

