SRS contractor helps local United Way move to new offices

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Mission Completion, the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, has helped the United Way of Aiken County upgrade its equipment and move to a newly renovated building.

On April 14, United Way of Aiken County leaders cut the ribbon on the new offices, located at 159 Morgan Street Northwest. The organization was previously located approximately four blocks away on Barnwell Avenue.

Along with moving the agency’s offices to a more spacious location to serve clients, the funds also helped provide upgrades to information technology systems, including a designated room to house the agency’s network server, hardware, and additional electronics, as well as updates to the office’s phone system. The additional room also enables the Aiken County United Way to provide space to partner agencies.

SRMC President and Program Manager Dave Olson said the company knows the importance of helping those who need assistance.

Olson says, “We have a corporate responsibility to be a good neighbor. The United Way serves as a resource multiplier for every dollar contributed throughout our community. We hope that helping them update their capabilities will further strengthen the support they provide to our neighbors.”

Agency President Sharon Rodgers said SRMC’s support helped make the move easier.

“We are truly grateful for the financial backing provided by SRMC. We work hard to make every dollar we receive go as far as possible, but it is such a blessing when others recognize our need and take action to help. This support provides us the ability to update our offices and our technology to serve our community better,” Rodgers says.

SRMC comprises parent company BWX Technologies, Inc. with partners Amentum and Fluor. Its team brings the capabilities necessary to accelerate cleanup at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site through safe nuclear operations, optimized and integrated mission execution, and strong corporate governance.

