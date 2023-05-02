One dead, one injured after fatal Orangeburg collision

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a fatal collision in Orangeburg County.

The collision occurred around 6:40 a.m. on Coach Road, six miles east of Holly Hill.

According to Lance Corporal Brittany S. Glover, the driver of a 2016 Nissan Altima was traveling east on Coach Road, while a 2011 Ford Mustang was traveling west.

Both of the vehicles collided with each together.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was taken to a nearby hospital and the driver of the Mustang was pronounced deceased.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

