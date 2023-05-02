Looking to change your career? Check out who’s hiring this month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking to change your career or for a new job, here are some local places hiring this month.

Positions are available at local school districts, universities, medical field, sheriff’s departments, hospitability and more.

Upcoming job fairs

Augusta University Health will host a hiring fair, where those who are interested can go to learn more about open positions all across AU Health. The fair will be held at Augusta University Medical Center at 1120 15th Street B Entrance, JagStop Lobby.

May 9 - from 1 to 3 p.m.

Ostro Steel Structures is hosting a hiring event at Louisville One-Stop at 106 US-1Bypass North.

Open positions available: warehouse operator, roll-forming operator, weld shop pre-production operator.

May 4 - from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Richmond County School System will host a series of job fairs to recruit employees for open positions. Recruiters and hiring managers will be on-site to conduct interviews and discuss open positions.

To view the complete list of openings, visit the school system website. The job fair will be held at 864 Broad St., from 9 a.m. to noon.

May 10

May 24

Aiken Memory Care will be hosting a community job fair at 2288 South Centennial Avenue in Aiken. Call 803-502-5599 for more information.

May 10 - from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Georgia-Pacific Warrenton Lumber Mill will be hiring for production and skilled roles positions. You might apply for this event.

May 11

Aiken Regional Medical Center is increasing opportunities to join the team by offering regularly scheduled job fairs throughout 2023. Job fairs will focus on positions in nursing and support services. Qualified nurses can receive a sign-on bonus of up to $25,000.

May 16 - from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for nursing positions.

Every Wednesday – from 10 a.m. to noon except for December, which will only be held the first two Wednesdays of the month.

Jenkins County Family Enrichment Center and WorkSource Georgia will be hosting a job fair at 725 Winthrope Avenue in Millen.

Available job positions include: full time, part time, summer, healthcare, manufacturing, public service, law enforcement, retail, and food service.

May 24 - from 1 to 5 p.m.

Augusta University

Augusta University is hiring for available positions in: public safety, environmental services, administrative, groundskeeping, information technology, research, maintenance, dental assistants, nursing.

If you can’t make the fair, apply online.

Columbia County School District

The Columbia County School District has several available positions and those interested can apply online.

Key areas of need: paraprofessionals, nutrition assistant, bus drivers, and custodians.

Richmond County School District

The Richmond County School District has several available positions and those interested can apply online.

Available positions include: teachers, paraprofessionals, bookkeepers, administrative assistants, special education teachers, summer school assistance, media specialists, counselors, custodians, substitutes, maintenance, school nurses, transportation and more.

Aiken County Public Schools

Aiken County Public Schools are looking for prospective teachers, substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, tutors, coaches, custodians and more.

To learn more about specific positions or to apply head over to the website.

Local government

The Richmond County government usually has a list of current openings within each department on the website.

Current available positions include: accountant, administrative assistant, airport client support specialist, airport customer service agent, technicians, assistant public defender, human resources manager, building inspector, maintenance workers and more.

The Columbia County government has list of current openings withing each department on the website.

Current open positions available are: firefighter, animal services officer, appraiser, community service supervisor, 4-H program assistant, economic development office manager and more.

Columbia County Board of Commissioners is hiring for a variety of skilled-trade and professional positions.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online where a complete list of job descriptions for Columbia County can be found.

Positions including: facility maintenance, fire rescue, fleet services, human resources, information technology, library services, parks recreation and events, road and bridges, stormwater compliance and operations, technology, tax assessor, traffic engineering, utility permitting, water utility.

Work Source Georgia is a non-profit that assists with job placement, funding for training, and education. Job seekers should go to the open position website, and if you have any questions you can email Regina Carter-Gilliam at onestop@ecgwdc.org.

Food, Hospitality, Stores

Baymont by Wyndham Augusta Riverwatch, located at 2905 River West Drive, is hiring housekeepers. Contact the Baymont to schedule an interview.

The Augusta Marriott is hiring for positions including: accounts clerk, bell person, restaurant manager, cashier, food service assistant, concierge, security officer, line cook, room attendant and more.

Augusta Museum of History is hiring for an operations manager.

Augusta Coca Cola is hiring for their Hire to Retire initiative, Coca-Cola has developed a one-day recruitment event called Teen Scene, designed to inform high school seniors about career opportunities.

Local McDonald’s restaurants are hiring for spring and summer open job positions. There are full and part time openings, visit the website to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 38000 to start an application via text.

Goodwill Career Services also has several career resources to point you in the right direction of finding a new career in the area.

Local Dollar Tree and Family Dollars are hiring for several positions including store managers and cashiers. To find specific location positions head over to the website.

Local Walmart’s are hiring full and part time positions. To find specific openings at each location, head over to the Walmart Careers website.

Flowers on Broad is hiring delivery drivers. To apply, pick up an application at the store or check out the website.

Bridgestone is hiring automotive maintenance technicians, computer engineers, applications analyst, manager of vehicle services, associate process engineers and more. For more information, go to Bridgestone’s website

Health Care, Medical Field

Augusta University Health Imaging is hiring for a radiology center operations manager for the outpatient department.

The SPCA Albrecht Center is hiring for a full-time pet specialist, a veterinarian, and licensed vet tech. To apply head over to their website.

The Richmond County Health Department is hiring for: APRN, county nurse manager, expanded role nurse float, medical assistant, nutritionist, public health nurse and more.

The East Central Health District is hiring for: administrative support, communicable disease specialist, emergency preparedness specialist, health educator, and a program coordinator.

The Columbia County Health Department is hiring for: financial operations generalist and an LPN.

The Emanuel County Health Department is hiring for a finance clerk.

The Aiken County Health Department is hiring for an environmental health manager.

The Orangeburg County Health Department is hiring for: nurse practitioner and registered nurses.

Augusta Ear Nose Throat and Allergy few open positions available. The Statesboro location is hiring a hearing aid specialist and a audiologist. The Augusta location is hiring a CMA/EMT/Paramedic, audiology assistant, clinical assistant, and an allergy team member.

Aveanna Healthcare is hiring a private duty nurse LPN/LVN RN.

Orbic Eye Care is hiring for a front desk clerk at 339 Fury’s Ferry Road in Martinez. To apply send your resume to orbiceyecare@gmail.com.

Police Departments, Detention Centers

