Local schools look to teens as future teaching force

After earning their degrees, these teenagers plan to return to the Richmond County School System as educators.
By Hallie Turner
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s no secret that there’s a teacher shortage nationwide.

Right here in our own backyard, Richmond County is still sitting at 300 teacher vacancies for the upcoming year.

The major need for teachers is still in special education, math and science.

The goal is to always hire local teachers, since they know the community best, so they know the students better than most.

The Richmond County School System is doing something different to make sure there are educators that are local in Augusta: Bringing them back to the same school they were taught in.

Toward that end, the district held a future educators signing day Tuesday, giving aspiring educators a chance to pledge their commitment to education.

Some of the high school seniors signing Tuesday will head off to AU in the fall to major in education after laying down their promise do they plan to return to the Richmond County school district as an educator in four years.

