Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Lack of support caused federal courthouse floor collapse, according to initial report from GSA

Federal Courthouse in Savannah
Federal Courthouse in Savannah(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The federal courthouse floor collapsed three weeks ago and injured three people in Savannah.

WTOC received an update from a GSA spokesperson.

The General Services Administration says construction is on pause. That’s the federal group overseeing the renovations.

They say stopping construction will allow them to clear debris and stabilize the area that collapsed.

GSA also says they don’t believe structural issues are to blame for the collapse. They say they’re initial evaluations show it was caused by a lack of support beneath the third floor of part of the building.

The full investigation into what happened remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Augusta lottery player wins $1.71 million Fantasy 5 jackpot
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Suspected scammers inside Dollar General.
Scam victim tricked into leaving $55K in a box outside Dollar General
The new Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers location in North Augusta has opened at 505 E....
Freddy’s Frozen Custard opens in North Augusta
Johnathon Mathis
Richmond County deputy arrested over domestic incident

Latest News

Safe boating
Boating safety bill sails through South Carolina Legislature
Tuesday Morning
Tuesday Morning begins process of closing Augusta store
AU gets federal funds to boost telehealth program
AU gets federal funds to boost telehealth program
Augusta Stars dive into preparation for Special Olympics
The idea came, not out of his hearing problem, but his vision problem.
FINDING SOLUTIONS: Glasses allow hearing impaired to subtitle conversations