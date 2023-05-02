Submit Photos/Videos
Here’s a sneak peek at new Columbia County hospital

Augusta University Health has released some plans for the hospital that's being built in Columbia County.
By Staff and wire reports
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health officials are giving us a sneak peek at what Columbia County’s first hospital could look like.

AU Health gave employees a look at the plans on April 26.

For a slideshow of the plans, watch the video above.

At the employee presentation, panels showed drawings of the hospital’s site plans, exterior, reception area, hospital rooms and green spaces.

Swatches and samples of fabrics, color palettes and decorative materials were also on display.

Project managers were in attendance to answer employees’ questions about the hospital’s designs.

AU Health officials said the drawings are only conceptual and the plans could change.

The hospital is on track to be built after the end of a legal battle between Doctors Hospital and Augusta University Health for the right to build the 100-bed facility.

