Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Georgia woman ordered to repay more than $1 million in restitution for COVID fraud

(wabi)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia woman has been sentenced to prison and ordered to repay more than $1 million in restitution for COVID fraud.

26-year-old Salmat Deyji was sentenced to 26 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Money Laundering, according to Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provided more than $650 billion in funding for qualifying small businesses facing financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, including grants available through the Paycheck Protection Program.

In her plea agreement, Deyji admitted to filling out and submitting fraudulent PPP loan applications for herself and other individuals, who did not meet the qualifications for the program. 

She assisted in filing these applications using fabricated IRS forms and tax records which she created. Her scheme included soliciting information from U.S. Army service members as well as friends and family who she recruited to receive PPP funding in exchange for kickbacks, officials say.

In total, the scheme caused the disbursement of more than $1 million in fraudulent CARES Act grants to more than three dozen applicants. At least six others who participated in the scheme pled guilty to related charges, with sentences ranging from probation to 22 months in prison along with substantial orders of restitution.

Deyji will also serve three years of supervised release upon completion of her prison term.

Officials say there is no parole in the federal system.

“Congress provided substantial funding to assist struggling small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and unfortunately scam artists found myriad ways to enrich themselves through those funds,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg. “Salmat Deyji not only helped herself to undeserved assistance, but also profited by conducting fraudulent activity on behalf of others. She’s now being held accountable for this substantial theft.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Augusta lottery player wins $1.71 million Fantasy 5 jackpot
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Suspected scammers inside Dollar General.
Scam victim tricked into leaving $55K in a box outside Dollar General
The new Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers location in North Augusta has opened at 505 E....
Freddy’s Frozen Custard opens in North Augusta
Johnathon Mathis
Richmond County deputy arrested over domestic incident

Latest News

Safe boating
Boating safety bill sails through South Carolina Legislature
Tuesday Morning
Tuesday Morning begins process of closing Augusta store
AU gets federal funds to boost telehealth program
AU gets federal funds to boost telehealth program
Augusta Stars dive into preparation for Special Olympics
The idea came, not out of his hearing problem, but his vision problem.
FINDING SOLUTIONS: Glasses allow hearing impaired to subtitle conversations