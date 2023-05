NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A gas line break Tuesday morning closed Walnut Lane near the Walmart on Edgefield Road.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety said its employees along with Dominion Energy crews were working to stop the leak from a gas line that was struck.

No one was injured, according to authorities.

