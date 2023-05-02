Fire crews battle house fire on Flowing Wells Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta fire crews have responded to a report of a house fire near the 1400 block of Flowing Wells Road on Tuesday morning.

A News 12 crew member seen smoking coming from the area around 8:15 a.m.

It is unknown if there are reports of injuries at this time.

As of 8:57 a.m., there were reports of less smoke in the area.

