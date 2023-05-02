FINDING SOLUTIONS: Glasses allow hearing impaired to subtitle conversations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - About 50 million Americans suffer from hearing loss and chances are, you know and love someone who has trouble hearing.

You may have even wished, at some point, they had subtitles for your conversation. Well, the future is here.

Tuesday, some veterans at the VA were the first to test a new prototype bringing a solution to the hearing impaired.

“When I put these on, you’ll be able to see the words I’m saying, almost like subtitles,” said James Rush.

For the first time in a long time, Rush didn’t have to strain to be part of the conversation.

“I’d have to get a little used to it, but this is outstanding,” he said.

When he tried on the second pair that uses both lenses to display subtitles...

“I like these better,” said Rush.

Alex Westner is the co-founder and CEO of Xander. He said, “It’s directing the sound from you displaying about three feet in front of you so I can get subtitles of everything you’re saying.”

The idea came, not out of his hearing problem, but his vision problem.

“About nine years ago, I was diagnosed with macular degeneration, and I was researching how we use sound to substitute for vision loss,” said Westner.

He found plenty of resources for his problem but very few for using vision to help with hearing loss. So he got to work, and the prototype is nearly ready.

“It makes me feel inclusive,” he said.

Which is a game-changer.

Janet Rush is James’ wife. She said, “We don’t go out to eat anymore because he can’t hear, so much background noise, he’s not part of the conversation.

James said: “I can scroll back by looking up and still catch on and be able to communicate.”

A tech solution for a problem so many face.

“I feel like I’m part of the group now,” said James.

The Augusta VA is the first to test this version of the glasses with veterans, and the feedback was wonderful. The glasses should be available to purchase this summer.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.