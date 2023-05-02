Fans power Greenbrier baseball to state elite 8

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Between their undefeated girls soccer team advancing to the state championship and their baseball team having home-field advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs, the second you step on Greenbrier’s campus, you can feel the energy and the buzz of a community.

In a win-or-go-home season against the Northside Patriots, the Greenbrier baseball team gave their home fans something to cheer for. Despite trailing for the first three and a half innings, the Wolfpack offense exploded in the bottom of the fourth, scoring six runs to take the lead.

They followed that up by scoring another seven runs in the bottom of the fifth, increasing their lead to 10 to secure the walk-off win via mercy rule 15 to five.

After some late-game heroics in front of their home fans. Hunter Knutson said, “I think it shows that we never give up. All of us, we’re cheering each other on. There’s never a moment in the dugout where it’s dull. We’re always pushing each other to be our best, and if we get behind, we’re not the team to rely on to stay down. We’re going to get back up.”

David Barnes added, “It’s been awesome to watch the girls soccer team do what they do. I think our whole baseball team was over there watching the other day, and those girls were over here watching us. This is a great community, and we have great support. When it gets to this time of the year, we know we’re going to have a lot of people out here pulling us through, and that’s a big part of our tradition.”

The third round starts on Saturday for the Wolfpack as they prepare to take on the Cartersville Hurricane in the elite eight.

As for the girls soccer team Coach Barnes alluded to, they’ll be looking to complete a perfect season n the state championship on Thursday night against Chamblee.

