Doctors Hospital donates 1,300 pounds of food to Golden Harvest

Across the country, one out of every eight people suffer from food insecurity.
By Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every meal matters. Doctors Hospital donated more than 1,300 pounds of food collected from the community food drive.

It’s going to Golden Harvest, where it will help people who need it most.

MORE | Warrenville Elem. host event to prevent summer reading loss

“It’s really important for our community to consume healthy foods. It helps to improve their health outcomes. And certainly, we know that a healthy diet is directly tied to people’s health and also helps aid in recovery if they may be struggling with different illnesses,” Joanna Conley, CEO of Doctors Hospital of Augusta.

