Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Windy and sunny with below average highs to start the month of May. Mostly dry outlook for the week ahead.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect until 11PM Tuesday night. Temperatures will be cool tonight and drop to the upper 40s by early Tuesday. Winds will be out of the west between 8-12 mph overnight.

Breezy to windy conditions continues Tuesday with sunny skies and cooler than average temperatures. Morning lows will start off about 10 degrees below average in the middle to upper 40s with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be from the west at 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30-35 mph.

Sunshine continues Wednesday, but it will be another fairly breezy day. Cooler than average temperatures will continue with morning lows will be in the middle 40s and afternoon highs in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be from the northwest at 12 to 18 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Dry weather continues Thursday, and winds will finally subside. Morning lows will be on the chilly side for Star Wars Day (May 4th) with morning lows in the middle 40s, afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s.

A few more clouds will show up Friday, but staying dry with highs in the upper 70s. Isolated showers will be possible Saturday as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Augusta lottery player wins $1.71 million Fantasy 5 jackpot
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Freddy's Storefront
Freddy’s Frozen Custard set to open in North Augusta
Suspected scammers inside Dollar General.
Scam victim tricked into leaving $55K in a box outside Dollar General
Johnathon Mathis
Richmond County deputy arrested over domestic incident

Latest News

Very Windy
Very Windy Today, Sunny and Dry
Sunny and windy the next few days. Temperatures remain cooler than average through the weekend.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Sunny and windy the next few days. Temperatures remain cooler than average through the weekend.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
Staying dry and windy the next few days. Temperatures remain below average through the weekend.
Riley's 6 PM Forecast