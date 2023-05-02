Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Lake Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning will be in effect until 11PM tonight. Winds will be from the west at 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30-40 mph through 7 PM. Winds will lighten up after sunset into tonight. Temperatures will cool off into the mid-40s heading into early Wednesday.

Sunshine continues Wednesday, but it will be another fairly breezy day. Cooler than average temperatures will continue with morning lows will be in the middle 40s and afternoon highs in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be from the northwest at 12 to 18 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Dry weather continues Thursday, and winds will finally subside. Morning lows will be on the chilly side for Star Wars Day (May 4th) with morning lows in the middle 40s, afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

A few more clouds will show up Friday, but staying dry with highs in the upper 70s. Isolated showers will be possible Saturday as a weak disturbance moves through the region. High temperatures will be warmer this weekend and reach the low 80s. A few isolated showers are possible again Sunday, but don’t cancel any plans just yet.

Relative humidity is very low and winds are high through this evening. NO BURNING! (WRDW)

