CrossFit gym owner’s wife turns him in over alleged sex with teen

Scott Paige
Scott Paige(Contributed)
By Macy Neal and Steve Byerly
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The owner of a CrossFit gym was charged with molesting a teenage girl who used the facility, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott Paige, 36, was arrested Monday after his wife turned him in, according to deputies. Paige was being held Tuesday in Columbia County jail on a charge of child molestation, according to jail records.

The wife told deputies she came home early Thursday and found a pregnancy test box and two used tests on their kitchen table.

Also on the table was a pink stuffed animal.

The wife confronted her husband, who tried to stop her from going into their bedroom, and she told him she and the “other woman” had 10 minutes to get out, according to deputies.

The other woman turned out to be 15, deputies said.

The wife told deputies Paige had earlier admitted having some relations with the teenager but said he was going to stop because he didn’t want to go to jail.

The wife said she found evidence of the two messaging on Instagram after the victim had been working out at the gym at 3865 Oak Drive in Martinez, according to deputies.

She added that her husband had spent a lot of time with the victim and often gave her rides to and from the gym.

