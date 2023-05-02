Classmates send off Aquinas ahead of state championship

Submit Photos/Videos
The assistant coach, Sean Brandes, says it’s that hard work that got them ready to compete for a championship.(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aquinas High School girls soccer team will take the field to compete for the state championship.

Before leaving, their classmates lined the sidewalk to cheer and greet them as they head to the big game. For many, it’s a full-circle moment after not winning any games last year.

The captains say it was hard to go through all those games last season, but they’re excited to see their hard work pay off.

The assistant coach, Sean Brandes, says it’s that hard work that got them ready to compete for a championship.

Landry Minton and Landry Washington are the team captains. They said, “Worked hard last year too, so finally seeing it come around and getting results we want is amazing. We’ve been working hard together this whole year, and I think if we do that we will come away with a win.”

Brandes said: “It just warms my heart to see the kids excel so much and see the kids get recognized for their hard work and their talent. This is a talented team — make no mistake, but because of their hard work and dedication to the sport everybody can see what a great team they are.”

The coaches say they’re also thankful for the community’s support.

