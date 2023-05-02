Submit Photos/Videos
Boil advisory issued for select customers in Beech Island

Customers should vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.(Gray Media)
Customers should vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.(Gray Media)
By Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Beech Island Water District issued a boil water advisory after a main break Monday afternoon.

The notice is for Sandbar Ferry Road, Atomic Road, and those experiencing low water pressure.

MORE | Plant Vogtle Unit 4 completes key step of testing

According to officials, there has not been confirmation of contamination, but because of the low pressure, there is a potential for contamination.

Customers in those areas should vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

If you have any questions, contact the Beach Island Wàter District during office hours at (803) 827-1004.

