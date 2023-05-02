Boil advisory issued for select customers in Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Beech Island Water District issued a boil water advisory after a main break Monday afternoon.

The notice is for Sandbar Ferry Road, Atomic Road, and those experiencing low water pressure.

According to officials, there has not been confirmation of contamination, but because of the low pressure, there is a potential for contamination.

Customers in those areas should vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

If you have any questions, contact the Beach Island Wàter District during office hours at (803) 827-1004.

