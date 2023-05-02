Augusta Stars dive into preparation for Special Olympics

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Stars are swimming, splashing, and diving their way to the Summer Olympics.

The organization helps train people with special needs to compete. We caught up with one athlete getting ready to dive into first place.

“With these guys, they’re giving it their all,” said Vernon Broome, assistant coach.

Broome is training his swimmers.

“It’s like with anybody, you try to find their strengths, and you find their weaknesses, and what we do is we just try to build on whatever their strength is,” he said.

The Augusta Stars meet once every week.

They’ve given everything they’ve got for the last three months getting ready to compete.

Jon Lambert is one of the Stars.

“Basically, we’re having a good old-fashioned time, you know,” he said.

He loves this team.

“We kind of hang out as a family, we hang out, we do things together and do fun things,” said Lambert.

He’s been jumping into the pool most of his life. Now he’s grateful to go swimming with friends.

“We’re just here to enjoy our life and young lives,” he said.

That’s what Broome wants them to do.

“If somebody has a bad day today, it doesn’t matter, as long as they come out here, have fun, enjoy themselves,” he said.

No matter how the competition goes, Broome is proud of them.

“Whether they win a gold, silver, or bronze, I’m happy because I know they did their best,” he said.

The Special Olympics Georgia Summer Games are happening on May 20 and 21.

The Augusta Stars are also competing in volleyball and tennis.

