Augusta leaders approve security costs for more downtown events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Following the lead of what they did for the St. Patrick’s Day parade , Augusta city leaders are lifting the burden of security costs for more upcoming events downtown.

The Augusta Commission on Tuesday approved $5,000 for Augusta Pride and $5,000 for Juneteenth security costs.

The motion carried 8-2, with Commissioners Catherine Smith McKnight and Wayne Guilfoyle voting no.

MORE FROM THE COMMISSION:

Pride is the third largest festival at the Augusta Common and had an estimated $1.4 million economic impact over two days last year.

Sponsors and local fundraising have covered past security costs of $4,080 per day.

Some commissioners say they opened up a Pandora’s box by granting funds for other festivals.

Leaders met with the Destination Augusta tourism organization, and no recommendation has been brought back for how to go forward.

Other organizations are now asking for security costs for other future events.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.