AU gets federal funds to boost telehealth program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University on Tuesday announced that it’s receiving $1 million in federal funding to expand the Medical College of Georgia Center for Telehealth.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, AU President Brooks A. Keel and Medical College of Georgia Dean David Hess announced the funding in an 11 a.m. news conference.

Since the pandemic, telehealth has emerged as one of the easiest, cost-efficient and safe way to receive care.

While it was projected to be a temporary substitute for in-person care at capacity-ridden hospitals, usage of telehealth continues to increase.

AU has already made recent strides in expanding telehealth service to rural areas of the CSRA.

In January, the Center for Telehealth joined a collaboration with Emanuel Medical Center in Swainsboro .

The hospital signed on to be a new teaching site for Medical College of Georgia students, residents and fellows, particularly for the students in the Peach State Scholars program.

These students have committed to finish medical school in three years instead of four, and go into a primary care training program and commit to work in an underserved rural area of Georgia.

The Swainsboro hospital was one of many new partners AU leaders hope to bring on to help educate the students.

Partnerships like the one in Swainsboro also gives physicians and other care providers 24-hour remote access to MCG physicians, via telehealth.

