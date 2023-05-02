3 wanted for questioning in stealing from senior at Sprouts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three subjects in connection with scamming and stealing an elderly shopper’s wallet at the Augusta Mall.

Authorities say the subjects are wanted for questioning regarding a theft on Apr. 23 at Sprouts located at 630 Crane Creek Drive around 12:50 p.m.

The male subject distracted the elderly victim while the first female subject stole her wallet from her shopping cart, officials say.

The victim’s credit cards were then used at the Apple Store in the Augusta Mall around 1:30 p.m. by the second female subject while being watched from a distance by the first female, according to authorities.

The victim told deputies that the fraudulent charges were declined, officials say. The video footage from Sprouts showed that the male distracted the victim while the female stole her wallet containing her credit cards.

The subjects were seen entering the store around 12:18 p.m. and exiting around 12:30 p.m., according to authorities.

Authorities say the subjects appeared to be communicating with each other via earbuds and appeared to be well organized while working as a team.

Authorities described the subjects, the male was wearing all black with a black baseball hat, and the female was wearing a white t-shirt with black pants and a face mask.

If you have any information concerning the identity of the subjects, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

