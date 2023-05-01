Women who fish are happier and healthier, according to study

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new study finds women who fish are happier and healthier than those who don’t fish or are no longer active anglers.

According to the study by the nonprofit Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation and global market research firm Ipsos:

Among women who fish, one in four say it improves their mood, brings them peace, and helps them manage their mental health and long-term stress.

Women who fish have greater perseverance and are more likely to say that setbacks do not discourage them.

Almost half of women who fish say that fishing teaches them patience and helps to develop their confidence.

Women who fish have higher self-esteem and a clear mind.

Seventy-five percent of women who fish do not feel well-represented in marketing and advertising.

Despite record levels of female participation in fishing, almost half of female anglers do not feel respected by the broader angling community with more than one in three feeling stereotyped.

Lack of representation is intimidating and prohibitive for at least one in every four female anglers, and women of color tend to agree even more with this statement.

The Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation’s 2023 “Take Me Fishing” campaign aims to confront barriers and inspire women everywhere to challenge themselves to try something new to help them find their best self while supporting a more inclusive fishing and boating environment.

A women-led team conceived and developed the “Find Your Best Self on the Water” campaign. In addition to the research findings, the campaign includes 60- and 30-second ads, public service announcements, print, digital, and social media extensions, integrated media partnerships, influencer partnerships, and earned media activations.

The research consisted of a survey of active and lapsed female and non-anglers to better understand the benefits, behaviors and barriers they experience.

