Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

White House salutes small businesses

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. The president and vice president will be in the White House Rose Garden to mark National Small Business Week on Monday.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to mark National Small Business Week in the White House Rose Garden on Monday.

Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will also participate in the event marking the special week.

The Small Business Administration is planning a free National Small Business Week two-day virtual summit starting Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE - This June 16, 2016 file photo made with a fisheye lens shows bottles of alcohol.
Plans fall flat for Sunday alcohol sales in South Carolina
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope
Evans Towne Center starts to slowly rise through the ashes
Evans Towne Center starts to slowly rise through changes
Mayor Garnett Johnson attends the ground-breaking for Premier Estates between Blythe and south...
60-acre housing development coming to south Augusta area
Fatal crash at Columbia Road and Stowe Drive.
3-year-old girl killed in car crash near Woodlawn Baptist Church

Latest News

FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
DeSantis board approves suing Disney in response to lawsuit
FILE - This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman...
‘El Chapo’ sons send Mexico cartel’s cheap fentanyl into US
Police say the mother and her two children were taking photos when bees began to swarm.
Mother attacked by swarm of bees during photoshoot with kids
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Augusta lottery player wins $1.71 million Fantasy 5 jackpot