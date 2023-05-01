What you need to know as snake season ramps up

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s that time of the year when snakes are starting to make their appearance known.

What should you do if you experience a snake encounter? We spoke with an expert about what you need to know about the different types of snakes in our area.

Mary Pruitt has a snake wrapped around her neck, and she doesn’t mind.

“Feels good actually, nice and cool, and he’s not squeezing,” she said.

She’s studied snakes for years.

“They’re quite a passion of mine. They’re misunderstood, so that makes me love them even more,” said Pruitt.

Pruitt says they get a bad reputation. When you see a snake slithering, you may think it wants to go after you. But she says it doesn’t.

“No snake is out there looking to attack a human. We don’t have any snakes in Georgia that are big enough to eat a human, so it would be a waste of their energy to even try and come after you,” she said.

Pruitt says in our area, most of them are non-venomous.

“I think it’s important to remember that we have almost 50 species of snakes in Georgia alone, but only six of those are venomous,” said Pruitt.

What if you encounter a snake and you’re afraid?

“The best thing to do is just leave them alone, go the other direction,” she said.

Pruitt told us you could try spraying it with a hose or calling a snake removal expert.

But whatever you do, she says don’t try killing it.

“Trying to kill one puts yourself in danger of being bit, so it’s best to just leave them alone,” she said.

And in the end, isn’t that what we all want?

“They wanna be left alone, just as much as you wanna be left alone,” said Pruitt.

It’s illegal to kill non-venomous snakes in Georgia.

If you want to learn how to tell the difference, Reed Creek park is hosting a snake ID class on Saturday.

