Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

What the Tech: App of the day, Poolsuite FM

Poolsuite FM is total nostalgia and total summer.
Poolsuite FM is total nostalgia and total summer.
By Jamey Tucker
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every now and then in our continuous search for smartphone apps that make life easier or more fun, we run across one that we think “Why in the world would anyone want this app?”

That’s what we thought when we first stumbled upon “Poolsuite FM”, an app that plays music we’ve never heard before. Here’s why we’ve come around to the idea behind “Poolsuite FM” and why we think it certainly has a place in summer.

MORE | What the Tech: How to increase your smartphone photo storage

The problem with party music or your favorite playlist on a speaker that everyone can hear is that the lyrics get in the way. Lyrics of songs we all know by heart can be a distraction because you can’t help but sing along

Half the time you’re actually hearing what the other person is saying to you but the other half of the time you’ve got the words to “Party in the U.S.A” in your head. Poolsuite FM is different, it’s background music that makes it easier to have a conversation while still setting the mood at a party or allowing you to concentrate at your desk.

Poolsuite FM is total nostalgia and total summer. The graphics are in the 80s at best, 8-bit graphics that look more like an old computer screen or the first cellphone you ever had. But the music…well it’s good for parties because most of the songs it plays have no lyrics.

MORE | What the Tech: How your smartphone can help in an emergency

They’re lo-fi chill jams from mostly independent artists who upload their tunes to SoundCloud. Lots of DJs here too creating their own mixes. Like an old radio, there are only so many channels.

Channels or stations like Friday Nite Heat, Balearic Sundown, Indie Summer, Hangover Club, and Tokyo Disco. Perfect background music for pool parties and days at the beach or lake. I found it’s also good for working at the computer.

No lyrics, no distractions. If you’ve ever sat poolside at a tropical resort, you may know the type of music you’ll hear. Poolsuite is iPhone only right now but an Android app is in development.

You can also listen online at www.poolsuite.net which also plays throwback videos that seem to fit perfectly with the tunes.

The app is free in the Apple App Store. Will it become your go-to music app? Probably not. But it’s a refreshing change of the dial for summer.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This June 16, 2016 file photo made with a fisheye lens shows bottles of alcohol.
Plans fall flat for Sunday alcohol sales in South Carolina
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope
Evans Towne Center starts to slowly rise through the ashes
Evans Towne Center starts to slowly rise through changes
Mayor Garnett Johnson attends the ground-breaking for Premier Estates between Blythe and south...
60-acre housing development coming to south Augusta area
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Augusta lottery player wins $1.71 million Fantasy 5 jackpot

Latest News

Shalonna Marie Wadley
Driver gets maximum sentence for Augusta crash that killed boy
In Georgia and South Carolina, the reported rates of mental health challenges and physical harm...
LGBTQ+ youth report high rates of mental health challenges in Ga., S.C.
These three Medical College of Georgia students wanted to say thanks to frontline workers.
MCG students take 1st place with video salute to frontline heroes
Lamarcus Sanchez Cooper
Burke County Sheriff’s Office searches for accused sex offender