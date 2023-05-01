Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect sought in Richmond County aggravated assault

Michael James Hatcher
Michael James Hatcher(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for the suspect in a weekend aggravated assault in south Richmond County.

It happened Sunday on the 4900 Block of Old Waynesboro Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are looking for suspect Michael James Hatcher, 41, who’s 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him.

He’s considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies, so use caution.

Anyone with information about him is urged to call Investigator Brian Manecke 706-821-1464, or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

