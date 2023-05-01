Richmond County deputy arrested over domestic incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested in connection with a domestic incident, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, the agency’s criminal investigation division received information that Investigator Johnathon Mathis was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife at their residence, according to deputies.

He resigned Friday as the investigation was underway, according to deputies.

Johnathon Mathis (Contributed)

As a result of the investigation, investigators determined that probable cause existed to charge Mathis with dimple battery family violence, authorities reported.

On Monday, Mathis turned himself in and he was arrested and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, according to deputies.

Mathis began his employment with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on April 11, 2015.

“This incident will follow the same course as any other criminal investigation, and no other information will be provided at this time,” the agency said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.