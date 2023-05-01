Submit Photos/Videos
One on One with Richard Rogers | 20th anniversary of Jessye Norman School of the Arts

By Richard Rogers
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Not every city can say they have a school of the arts- bearing the name of an opera star.

The Jessye Norman School of the Arts will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this fall.

Gary Dennis is the executive director of the Jessye Norman School of the Arts, and he talks one on one with Richard Rogers.

