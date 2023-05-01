Miracle Monday: Costco makes it easy to change a child’s life

Submit Photos/Videos
By Zayna Haliburton
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - May is for miracles, and you can help change a child’s life during the month by donating to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

It’s simple: Costco shoppers will be able to make as little or as much of a donation to support kids right here in our area, making a difference one dollar at a time.

During May, checking out will look a little different at Costco.

That’s because the store is looking to raise as much money as possible for the hospital.

“The biggest thing is that it stays local and helps local children in need here and goes to a local hospital, so it supports the community, and we love to support the community in any way we can, and this is a big part of it for us,” said Carlos Nunez, general manager at Costco.

Whether you’re shopping online or in person, you will be asked if you would like to donate to the Children’s Miracle Network, which in return goes straight to the children’s hospital here at home.

Costco Manager Chris Kaiser says employees have even taken trips to spend time with the kids at the hospital.

“It’s always been a huge focus of Costco just as a company, but also Augusta in general, just to keep it in our own hometown, to keep it with the people who mean the most, the kids we see in here every day,” Kaiser said.

For 36 years, Costco and its members have raised more than $500 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The Costco in Augusta and the Pooler location near Savannah have raised just over half a million dollars for Children’s Hospital of Georgia since 2012.

“It means a lot to me personally because I’ve experienced friends and family members who have needed the help, as I’m sure we all have in some way,” Nunez said.

If you make a donation at one of two of those locations, 100% of it will go right back to kids.

Whether it is a new bed for our the newborn intensive car unit, the child life program or facility dogs, “those are making a difference for kids directly, and we couldn’t fund those things if it weren’t for partnerships like Costco,” said Kelsey McCullough, Children’s Miracle Network philanthropy coordinator.

Throughout the month, you can find Costco employees taking part in different activities to help raise money such as dressing up in different colors and themes to help push the campaign.

No matter how big or how small of an amount you choose to donate, it all makes a difference.

“I would say to put yourself in that perspective if you’re a parent, and if one dollar isn’t going to break you, I would give as much as you can,” Kaiser said.

