Grimaud Place neighbors push to stop planned rezoning

If approved, Mark Barinowski would be allowed to expand his uses on the site and allow for up to ten employees.(WRDW)
By Nick Viland
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People who live in Grimaud Place are still fighting to stop a rezoning request for a radio station in their neighborhood.

The planning commission approved the rezoning. Tuesday night, the full commission votes on the controversial topic. We spoke with neighbors who say they’re not backing down.

“One thing is safety, you know, traffic coming through here. And another thing is the devaluation of our property. I just can’t help but think, you know, people wouldn’t want to buy from here knowing this is going to be a thoroughfare for somebody’s business behind the neighborhood,” said Daryl Stewart. “I’m apprehensive. I’m still trying to stay positive.”

If approved, Mark Barinowski would be allowed to expand his uses on the site and allow for up to ten employees.

The planning commission approved his request to move to full commission where the five commissioners will have the final say.

“It’s disappointing when all 30 residents stuck together and signed the petition, and they ruled in favor of one person. It just didn’t seem fair,” said Stewart.

What’s in the air is a modified request in an attempt to appease the neighbors. If approved, Barinowski would only be able to do these services in the future on the property.

Which is 10 fewer items than originally asked for. Even with fewer uses, neighbors still don’t want to see this request go through.

“Well not really some of them. I felt a little bit better, but a majority of the people don’t want the S1 period,” he said.

Barinowski has repeatedly declined our request for comment. Commissioners will be available after the commission meeting Tuesday to talk to us.

